New London State Pier plan includes dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ New England District has received a permit application from the Connecticut Port Authority for proposed work in the Thames River at State Pier, New London, Connecticut.

The proposed project would serve as a long-term, regional wind turbine generator port facility while continuing to support other existing long term break bulk cargo operations.

The proposed two phase State Pier infrastructure improvement project includes demolition activities, fill between the two existing piers, onshore site work and in-water activities in the Thames River.

Phase 1 work generally consists of the on-shore improvements and activities at the site, as well as select inwater demolition activities.

Work will include demolition of buildings, excavation, grading and installation of a stormwater management system and utilities. The site will be levelled and graded to accommodate future uses. Specifically, the entire upland portion of the site will be provided with a level, compacted gravel surface for use by any cargo handling and storage activities.

Also included in Phase 1 are select in-water activities, including derelict structure removal, which have been authorized by the State of Connecticut under a Certificate of Permission and by the Corps of Engineers under a General Permit.

Phase 2 work generally consists of the in-water and over-water improvements such as dredging, fill placement and marine structure construction for creation of the new Central Wharf area and heavy-lift pad.

USACE is soliciting comments from members of the public, federal, state, local agencies; Indian Tribes and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of this proposed activity.

According to their official announcement, public comments on this proposed work by the Connecticut Port Authority should be forwarded no later than September 3, 2020 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.