MCM Marine bags Ontonagon dredging contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, recently awarded a contract for Ontonagon Harbor maintenance dredging about 140 miles east of Duluth, Minnesota, on the south shore of Lake Superior.

The contract (award number W911XK20C0016) was for $725,500 to dredge 84,000 cubic yards of material from Ontonagon Harbor. Material from the dredging sites will be placed east of the harbor to nourish the shoreline.

This will help address issues of beach erosion and lake encroachment, especially during the current period of high water, said USACE in their release.

USACE awarded the dredging contract for Ontonagon Harbor earlier this month to MCM Marine Inc., out of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

“Consistent maintenance dredging in Ontonagon Harbor helps vessels navigate safely through this area and will allow the community to support the development of new commercial users of the harbor,” said Renee Peruski, project manager.

Work for the Ontonagon Harbor dredging project could begin as early as May 2021 and is scheduled to be complete August 2021. Weather could likely dictate the timing of the dredging efforts.

Ontonagon Harbor was last dredged in 2019.

