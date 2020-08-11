Middle Park Beach renourishment begins

Middle Park Beach Renourishment works have kicked off in Melbourne, with 35,000m3 of sand from a borrow site just offshore to be dredged and pumped to renourish Middle Park Beach.

These works, conducted by Maritime Constructions, will help protect this part of the coastline from storm erosion.

“Work is extra challenging in these times, with many restrictions in place across Melbourne due to Covid-19,” the contractor said in their latest announcement.

Once completed, the renourishment is expected to:

increase beach width;

improve recreational amenity for the whole community;

provide a buffer from storm damage on the surrounding area, including the heritage beach shelter, Sandbar Café, the bluestone wall and the Bay Trail.

Like many of the City’s beaches, Middle Park Beach is artificially made and requires ongoing sand replacement. Climate change speeds up erosion and regular renourishment campaigns are required. Previous works were completed in 2016 and 2008.

“The dredged sand will be darker in color and may smell at first because of naturally occurring organics being exposed to the air. Within a few days, the new sand will bleach from sunlight exposure, wave action and the ongoing tidal cycle to match the existing naturally bleached beach sand,” the City of Port Phillip said.

