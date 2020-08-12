Cosby Lake dredging underway
A long-awaited project to clear Cosby Lake in the City of Clay, Alabama, is currently underway, The Trussville Tribune reports.
M & N of Alabama, LLC is performing dredging after a bid was awarded to the company in June.
During the work, the walking trail around the lake will be open, but a parking lot and the lake will be closed.
According to The Tribune, the lake will be dredged from the shallow end in order to remove the sediment that has been deposited over the last 100 years.
The project will take around 90 days to complete and the city will pay an estimated $486,920 for the work.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Cosby Lake dredging deal for M & N of Alabama
Earlier this week, the Clay City Council unanimously passed Resolution 2020-08, awarding the bid for...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: over 3 years ago
Lakes and Rivers Contracting Awarded Waubonsie Lake Dredging Deal
Lakes and Rivers Contracting Inc., of Lemont (IL) is about to begin a long-awaited Waubonsie Lake dr...Posted: over 3 years ago
-
Posted: over 4 years ago
Laguna Lake Dredging Step Closer
The Laguna Lake Dredging and Sediment Management Project in San Luis Obispo, CA, is now one step clo...Posted: over 4 years ago
-
Posted: over 7 years ago
USA: Lake Olmstead Dredging Starts Next Year?
The long-awaited Lake Olmstead dredging project could commence early next year, depending on the per...Posted: over 7 years ago