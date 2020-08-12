Cosby Lake dredging underway

August 12, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

A long-awaited project to clear Cosby Lake in the City of Clay, Alabama, is currently underway, The Trussville Tribune reports.

Dredging Pipe

M & N of Alabama, LLC is performing dredging after a bid was awarded to the company in June.

During the work, the walking trail around the lake will be open, but a parking lot and the lake will be closed.

According to The Tribune, the lake will be dredged from the shallow end in order to remove the sediment that has been deposited over the last 100 years.

The project will take around 90 days to complete and the city will pay an estimated $486,920 for the work.