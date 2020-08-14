Aberdeen: Twelfth caisson arrives in South Harbor

The twelfth caisson for Aberdeen Harbor’s expansion project arrived in Aberdeen today, following a 48-hour journey from storage in the Cromarty Firth.

The caisson forms part of the north-facing Castlegate Quay, which is 540 meters long, and will support the international shipping industry, and sectors including renewables and decommissioning.

The caisson is approximately 51-meters long, 12-meters wide and 15-meters deep.

Michelle Handforth, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Harbor Board, said: “Construction of the fixed quays is progressing quickly, and we now have less than half of the caissons to arrive and be placed in the Harbor.

“Our significantly larger quaysides, operational capabilities and expansive international connections will ensure Aberdeen Harbor is a major player in the maritime economies of Scotland and the rest of the UK, and will bring new possibilities to Aberdeen and the surrounding region.

“My thanks go to our site team and multi-disciplined group of contractors whose expertise and experience has ensured the safe transfer and placement of this caisson. I look forward to the rest of the caissons arriving and seeing the remaining structure of South Harbor quickly taking shape.”

A total of 22 caissons will be used to construct the fixed quay areas of South Harbor, providing heavy-lift capacity, and significantly reducing the amount of concrete required in the construction phase.

