Indian Infrastructure magazine is organizing the 11th edition of “Dredging in India” conference as a virtual conference on September 8-9, 2020 (10 am – 4 pm).

Over the years, dredging has emerged as a distinct industry due to the growing draught requirements at Indian ports as well as inland waterways.

During 2017-18 and 2018-19, dredging (maintenance and capital) of about 159.36 million cubic meters was carried out across major ports at an estimated investment of Rs 33.89 billion.

Of the quantity dredged, capital dredging accounted for a share of 20 per cent.

The mission of this conference is to discuss the recent trends and developments, highlight the experience of key players in the sector and identify the unresolved challenges.

The conference will focus on strategies and solutions to meet the future dredging requirements and showcase noteworthy projects, technologies and equipment.

For more info on the conference and the overall agenda please visit the Indian Infrastructure magazine website.