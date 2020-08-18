Photo: Middle Park Beach gets new sand

The City of Port Phillip, VIC, Australia – working with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) – recently started a project to renourish Middle Park Beach between Mills and Langridge streets.

For the project, a cutter suction dredge is being used to recover sand 750 metres offshore and pump it back onto the beach.

Dredging works which started in early August are set to be completed until 31 October 2020, subject to favourable weather and conditions, the city reports.

Overall, the works involve dredging over 35,000 cubic metres of sand, which will be spread out to create a larger beach profile.

Once complete, the project should increase the beach width to 35 metres and protect the beach from future storm impacts.

Like many of the city’s beaches, Middle Park Beach is artificially made and requires ongoing sand replacement.

Climate change speeds up erosion and regular renourishment campaigns are required.

Previous works were completed in 2016 and 2008.