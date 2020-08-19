CSD Spartacus spuds installation VIDEO

Last week, we reported a major milestone in the construction of the world’s first LNG-powered cutter suction dredger (CSD) Spartacus.
DEME and Royal IHC teams are putting the finishing touches to this pioneering new vessel.
As reported, both giant spuds for the new CSD are now in place, marking the major milestone in this impressive construction project.
DEME Group has now released a video of the CSD Spartacus spuds installation.
Watch the two-day installation of the giant spuds on the world’s most powerful cutter suction dredger compressed in less than two minutes.
Photo: DEME
