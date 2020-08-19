Humboldt Jetty repair project officially underway

The Humboldt Jetty Repair Project is officially underway following a construction kick-off ceremony yesterday, Aug. 18, in Eureka, California.
Congressman Jared Huffman and Lt. Col. John Cunningham, USACE San Francisco District commander, were among several speakers marking the milestone and discussing the important role the jetties play in the safe navigation into Humboldt Bay.
The jetties were first authorized in 1881, and constructed in 1899, so they represent some of the San Francisco District’s earliest projects.
They take a huge beating from storms, severe wave action and unusual high tides. Through it all, they have stood the test of time for well over a century.
The project will repair the North and South Jetties at the entrance to Humboldt Harbor; combined they are approximately 15,400 linear feet in length.
Additional rocks are being delivered from a nearby quarry for placement as part of the repairs.
Photo: USACE
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 3 months ago
USACE Dredger Yaquina Busy in Eureka
Dredging operations are currently underway in the Humboldt Bay area, a natural bay and a multi-basin...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Corpus Christi Jetty Repair Set for June
The USACE Galveston District yesterday announced the start of repairs to the entrance jetty of the C...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
USACE seeks input on Coos Bay North Jetty plan
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District (USACE), is seeking public comment on the Coos B...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Port of Townsville: Lucinda Jetty gets upgrade
The Port of Townsville is spending $1.2 million to repair the Lucinda Jetty to extend the life of th...Posted: about 1 month ago