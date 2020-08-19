Humboldt Jetty repair project officially underway

The Humboldt Jetty Repair Project is officially underway following a construction kick-off ceremony yesterday, Aug. 18, in Eureka, California.

Congressman Jared Huffman and Lt. Col. John Cunningham, USACE San Francisco District commander, were among several speakers marking the milestone and discussing the important role the jetties play in the safe navigation into Humboldt Bay.

The jetties were first authorized in 1881, and constructed in 1899, so they represent some of the San Francisco District’s earliest projects.

They take a huge beating from storms, severe wave action and unusual high tides. Through it all, they have stood the test of time for well over a century.

The project will repair the North and South Jetties at the entrance to Humboldt Harbor; combined they are approximately 15,400 linear feet in length.

Additional rocks are being delivered from a nearby quarry for placement as part of the repairs.