Mayaguez Harbor dredging project at halfway point

Weeks Marine, Inc. is making good progress with the dredging of Mayaguez Harbor in Puerto Rico.
The contractor is approximately halfway through the dredging of 115,000 cubic yards of shoal material from the harbor.
Disposal of dredged material is taking place at a designated Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site located approximately 2 miles north of the entrance the harbor.
“Residents benefit from operations at the port of Mayagüez on a regular basis,” said Project Manager José D Bilbao.”The maintenance of the maritime routes in Mayagüez is of critical importance to the economy.”
The deadline for completing the Port of Mayaguez dredging project is late August.
Photo: USACE
