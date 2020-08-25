Work continues on East Rhyl defence scheme

The next phase of work is due to start on a £27 million flood defence scheme in Rhyl in October.

The East Rhyl Coastal Defence Scheme will protect 1,650 properties in East Rhyl and will be funded through the Welsh Government, as well as part funding by Denbighshire County Council.

Work started on site in April and is on target to be completed by December 2022.

Material including large rock will continue to be delivered to the site to enable the construction of the rock armour revetment, which will commence in October.

The revetment is expected to take around eight months to build.

Cllr Brian Jones, the Council’s Lead Member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said: “Work is progressing well and by the end of August, preliminary works will start on forming the first of three permanent beach access points.”

“Contractor Balfour Beatty has been able carry on with the work as planned, whilst fully adhering to the Welsh Government’s Coronavirus regulations and guidance, since work started in April.”

A site haul road has been created using the existing promenade between East Parade and Splash Point and a temporary stone track between Splash Point and Garford Road car park.

A stone ramp has been formed at Splash Point to allow access to the beach for the heavy machinery that will be required to carry out the work while a visitor centre has been set up at the site compound and members of the public are welcome to drop by to discuss the scheme with the public liaison officer.