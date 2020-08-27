Cross Sound Ferry project includes dredging

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, has received a permit application from Cross Sound Ferry Services, Inc., for a proposed work in the Thames River.

The project purpose is to reconfigure the existing site in New London, Connecticut, to maintain the function of the Cross Sound Ferry Service.

The proposed work includes the construction of a new ferry ramp and slip, as well as the relocation of one ferry slip with loading platform and maintenance dredging in the Thames River.

“The Corps is soliciting comments from members of the public, federal, state, local agencies; Indian Tribes and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of this proposed activity,” said USACE.

According to their official release, public comments on this proposed work by Cross Sound Ferry Services should be forwarded no later than Sept. 25, 2020 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.