HKSAR: More dredging in Tuen Mun Typhoon Shelter area

August 27, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

With immediate effect and for a period of approximately nine months, dredging operations will be carried out in the Tuen Mun Typhoon Shelter area, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) – Marine Department reports.

BDDW photo

The works will be carried out by two derrick lighters and two split hopper barges. Two tugboats and one work boat will provide assistance, HKSAR said.

“A working area of approximately 15 metres around each working vessel will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the working vessels,” according to their official release.

A silt curtain, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established beside each derrick lighter. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments.

Yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtain, said HKSAR.