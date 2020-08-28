Work about to begin on Southsea coastal scheme

From the 7 September, VSBW, a joint venture between VolkerStevin and Boskalis Westminster, will commence work on the Southsea Coastal Scheme.
The first phases of construction works will commence with the establishment of the temporary site compound adjacent to Pier Road.
Works will include the establishment of site fencing, creating a hardstanding, installation of services and placement of the site office units.
This temporary site will be used for duration of the scheme and will be co-located with a public liaison/drop-in office.
A site working area will also be established in Clarence Pier car park, to provide access to the Frontage 1 working area.
Once the site working areas are established, site surveys will be undertaken prior to breaking ground.
VSBW will then begin work on the establishment of ramped access onto the foreshore for construction plant.
Excavators will be used to remove the existing revetment stone, in preparation for the installation of the new sheet pile walls.
Once the revetment has been removed, a dredging vessel will be used to rainbow gravel material onto the beach, in order to develop a temporary working platform to bring the next stages of the construction operations above the tidal zone.
On completion of the temporary working platform, construction of the new walls will commence, with installation of the sheet piles.
Photo: VolkerStevin
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Fairhaven to Church Scar coastal scheme wraps up
VBA, a joint venture between VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC Lavalin’s Atkins business, h...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 3 days ago
Work continues on East Rhyl defence scheme
The next phase of work is due to start on a £27 million flood defence scheme in Rhyl in October. The...Posted: 3 days ago
-
Posted: 28 days ago
VolkerStevin shortlisted for three awards
VolkerStevin has been shortlisted for three British Construction Industry Awards 2020. These prestig...Posted: 28 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Green light for Southsea coastal defences
Plans for state-of-the-art new coastal defences in Southsea have been given the green light as gover...Posted: 2 months ago