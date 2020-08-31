Isdhoo Harbor dredging kicks off

Work on the L. Isdhoo Harbor Upgrade Project officially started on August 27, 2020, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said in their latest release.

Dredging and excavation operations are currently ongoing, the company stated.

Scope of works for the project include dredging and excavation operations of 27,129cbm; construction of a 230m quay wall and a 208m breakwater; and a 98m revetment.

Additionally, the installation of harbor lights, and construction of 1,560sqm of paved area will also be undertaken.

The project, which received EIA approval on 27th May 2020, is valued at $2.2 million and was awarded on 18th December 2019.

