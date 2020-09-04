Land and Water wraps up Colchester work

Land and Water, inland waterway and coastal environmental engineering company based in the UK, has completed its works at Colchester Hospital in Essex to regenerate the lake within the grounds.
The lake was dredged so a new liner could be fitted and all remaining silt was re-used at Land & Water’s Habitat Creation Scheme at Rainham Marshes, helping to improve biodiversity along the Thames Corridor.
The team also supplied and installed air diffusers on the bed of the lake to oxygenate the water, as well as carried out works to the footpaths including installing benches for hospital visitors to sit and enjoy, the company said.
“As part of its commitment to encourage the local flora and fauna, the Terraqua Environmental Solutions team carried out aquatic planting to the landscaping area of the lake,” said Land and Water.
Photo: Land and Water
