Boost for Rosslare shoreline protection projects

The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan TD, visited Rosslare Strand last week to announce €7 million funding for further coastal protection and flood relief projects in the area.

Minister O’Donovan met with local public representatives, Council officials and local business interests to see where flood protection and erosion prevention works are required.

The Minister announced that following the completion of a comprehensive study and report by RPS Consultants, the OPW has agreed to fund the progression of this major project by Wexford County Council to the next critical stage of detailed design and planning.

At various intervals in the past Rosslare has benefited from effective works undertaken by the OPW and Wexford County Council to protect the Rosslare shoreline and dune system from retreat.

To support the benefits already achieved, additional works are now required to ensure that this important blue flag beach can continue to be protected into the future. Works to protect the landward shore of Rosslare spit from flood risk are also to be undertaken.

The coastal protection measures for Rosslare consist of a rock revetment, rock groynes, and beach nourishment measures on the seaward side of Rosslare Spit.

Separate flood defense measures will be progressed on the landward side.

The project will be led by Wexford County Council, which is soon to begin the procurement of a main design consultant.