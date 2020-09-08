Maafushi land reclamation moves forward

Work on K. Maafushi Land Reclamation and Shore Protection project is well underway, with overall 78% project progress, the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) informs.

MTCC photo

Revetment works for the project is currently ongoing, the company stated.

The K. Maafushi Land Reclamation and Shore Protection project consists of; 25 hectares of land reclamation work; construction of a 1,100m rock boulder revetment.

The project design is based on bringing a solution to the high demand of residential plots on the island. The estimated value of the project is $6.4 million, said MTCC.

The equipment for this project was mobilized on 17th September 2019.

