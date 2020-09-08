Maafushi land reclamation moves forward

Work on K. Maafushi Land Reclamation and Shore Protection project is well underway, with overall 78% project progress, the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) informs.
Revetment works for the project is currently ongoing, the company stated.
The K. Maafushi Land Reclamation and Shore Protection project consists of; 25 hectares of land reclamation work; construction of a 1,100m rock boulder revetment.
The project design is based on bringing a solution to the high demand of residential plots on the island. The estimated value of the project is $6.4 million, said MTCC.
The equipment for this project was mobilized on 17th September 2019.
Photo: MTCC photo
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Maafushi land reclamation wraps up
Land reclamation component of K. Maafushi Land Reclamation & Shore Protection project is now off...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Hoarafushi airport project moves ahead
The HA. Hoarafushi airport development project is moving forward, with 83% project progress complete...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 15 days ago
MTCC update on harbour projects
Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) successfully completed work on the constructio...Posted: 15 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Meedhoo harbor project moves forward
The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has just released the latest update on the...Posted: 2 months ago