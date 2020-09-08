Port Beach maintenance works wrap up

Works by the City of Fremantle, WA, to restore Port Beach and reopen access paths in preparation for summer have been completed, the city said in their latest release.

The works involved screening more than 3000 cubic metres of sand to remove any small rocks before spreading it at vulnerable locations that were severely eroded during storms earlier this winter.

The sand was placed in front of the eroded section of the southern car park which was damaged during severe storms in May, as well as in front of the change rooms and surf club annex.

Additional sand was also placed at Sandtrax Beach immediately south of the car park.

An additional 165 tonnes of rock were also brought in to provide additional protection to the surf club annex.

The project was partly funded by the state government with a matching contribution from the City of Fremantle, and is separate from a recent state government commitment to help address erosion at Port Beach.

Last month, Transport and Planning Minister, Rita Saffioti, announced that $3.25 million would be allocated to a large scale sand nourishment project to provide up to 10 years of protection at Port Beach.

Sand nourishment via dredge was the highest ranked option identified in the Port Beach Coastal Adaptation Options Report released by the City of Fremantle last year.

Detailed investigations into the sand nourishment option are currently being completed and a report is expected to be presented to Fremantle Council for consideration in October or November.