Guraidhoo land reclamation moves ahead

Work on K. Guraidhoo Land Reclamation and Shore Protection Project is moving forward according to schedule, with overall 22% project progress.
Reclamation works for the project is currently ongoing, with 20% completion, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) informs.
The K. Guraidhoo Land Reclamation and Shore Protection project consists of 15 hectares of land reclamation operations and a 1200m revetment construction.
The project design is based on bringing a solution to the high demand of residential plots on the island, MTCC said.
The estimated value of the project is $5.5 million and the contract was awarded on 27th August 2019.
Photo: MTCC
