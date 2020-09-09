Back to overview
Guraidhoo land reclamation moves ahead

September 9, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

Work on K. Guraidhoo Land Reclamation and Shore Protection Project is moving forward according to schedule, with overall 22% project progress.

Reclamation works for the project is currently ongoing, with 20% completion, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) informs.

The K. Guraidhoo Land Reclamation and Shore Protection project consists of 15 hectares of land reclamation operations and a 1200m revetment construction.

The project design is based on bringing a solution to the high demand of residential plots on the island, MTCC said.

The estimated value of the project is $5.5 million and the contract was awarded on 27th August 2019.


Photo: MTCC

