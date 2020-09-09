Repairing the Cleveland Harbor breakwater

Kokosing Construction out of Cheboygan, Michigan, is working on a project that will repair a damaged portion of the Cleveland Harbor West Breakwater in Cleveland, Ohio.
“Buffalo District is proud to be able to contribute to the safety of the Cleveland Harbor through this repair of the west breakwater,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District commander.
According to the Corps, the contractor will complete the $5.9 million repairs that include using parallel steel sheet pile walls capped with concrete to encase the existing structure.
“These types of repairs contribute to the coastal resiliency of property and shoreline infrastructure behind the breakwater,” added Lt. Col. Adams.
The construction effort will help protect a piece of infrastructure vital to commercial navigation and commerce within the greater Cleveland area.
The harbor features over 5.5 miles of breakwater structures, 5.8 miles of Federal channel on the Cuyahoga River, and 1 mile of Federal channel on the Old River.
Photo: USACE
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Repairing Buffalo Harbor south breakwater
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Buffalo District is repairing 625 feet of a 1,000 foot degra...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 15 days ago
Lorain breakwater repairs complete
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District recently completed repairs to the Lorain breakwat...Posted: 15 days ago
-
Posted: 14 hours ago
Ryba Marine wraps up work in Buffalo
Ryba Marine Construction recently completed multi-million dollar federal project to repair the Buffa...Posted: 14 hours ago
-
Posted: 29 days ago
Repairing Rochester Harbor east pier
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor, Dean Marine & Excavating...Posted: 29 days ago