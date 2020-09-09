Repairing the Cleveland Harbor breakwater

Kokosing Construction out of Cheboygan, Michigan, is working on a project that will repair a damaged portion of the Cleveland Harbor West Breakwater in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Buffalo District is proud to be able to contribute to the safety of the Cleveland Harbor through this repair of the west breakwater,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District commander.

According to the Corps, the contractor will complete the $5.9 million repairs that include using parallel steel sheet pile walls capped with concrete to encase the existing structure.

“These types of repairs contribute to the coastal resiliency of property and shoreline infrastructure behind the breakwater,” added Lt. Col. Adams.

The construction effort will help protect a piece of infrastructure vital to commercial navigation and commerce within the greater Cleveland area.

The harbor features over 5.5 miles of breakwater structures, 5.8 miles of Federal channel on the Cuyahoga River, and 1 mile of Federal channel on the Old River.