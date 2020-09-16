Barnegat Bay Dredging crews in NJICW

Barnegat Bay Dredging Company is currently conducting dredging in the federal channel of the waterway between markers 386 to 397 (west of Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County, NJ).
The Dredge Fullerton is dredging and pumping sediment to Gull Island.
“Mariners should be aware of pipeline and associated equipment and proceed with caution in the area,” said the USACE’s Philadelphia District in the latest release.
The smaller Dredge Montgomery is dredging and pumping sediment to Sturgeon Island.
Work is estimated to continue through late October.
The Philadelphia District maintains the 117-mile long New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway (NJICW).
Sections of the waterway are periodically dredged to enable maritime navigation.
When the dredged material is clean, the Army Corps looks for opportunities to use the material beneficially.
Photo: Devin Griffiths, USACE
