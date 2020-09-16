Cashman wins Tampa dredging contract

The USACE Jacksonville District awarded a $6.4 million contract on September 10 to Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. for maintenance dredging of Tampa Harbor.
The project provides for the dredging of several cuts in Tampa Harbor, from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to the Port of Tampa container terminal.
It is expected to remove up to 700,000 cubic yards of material to enhance the navigability of the waterway, said USACE.
Cashman has undertaken some of the most significant environmental dredging projects in U.S. history, continuously improving the waterways and ports that economies rely on.
They own and operate an expansive fleet of specialized equipment, including hopper, hydraulic, backhoe, and clamshell dredges, marine drilling and blasting equipment, and the latest positioning and monitoring systems.
Photo: Cashman
