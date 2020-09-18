Officials discuss Phase 3 of the Post-Florence project

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation COO Dave Simonelli recently met with Greg Rudolph, Shore Protection Manager for Carteret County to discuss Phase 3 of Emerald Isle, North Carolina Post-Florence Renourishment project.

The project includes offshore borrowing of material and placement of sand over approximately 10 miles of beach.

Phase 3 will utilize 2,012,850 cubic yards (cy) of sand obtained from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site.

The sand will be placed at Bogue Inlet Ocean (166,350 cy), West Emerald Isle (708,750 cy), Central Emerald Isle (537,750 cy), and East Emerald Isle (600,000 cy).

For the project, GLDD will use hopper dredges Liberty Island and Ellis Island. – similar to the Phase I and Phase II efforts in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Work on this project is estimated to begin in January of 2021.