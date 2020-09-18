Thurrock dredging begins

Land & Water Group, UK’s provider of solutions for wet civil engineering projects where land meets water, today started the dredging works at Thurrock on the River Thames.

The main goal of the scheme is to remove contaminated materials from the berth of the marine terminal so deeper ships can enter.

“The Land & Water team will be using its largest long reach excavator, the ZX690, to dredge down to -18CD, the deepest we are contracted to go at this site,” according to their latest announcement.

The deep dredge means that this is no straightforward project, especially as Thurrock sits at the end of the River Thames in a fast flowing tidal environment, said the company.

Land & Water said that they are committed to maintaining and improving the UK’s diverse waterways.

They frequently use its dredging expertise to keep water bodies across the country navigable, functional and in the best environmental shape. This project is no exception.