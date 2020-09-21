Keel laid for TSHD R.B. Weeks

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has laid keel for the new trailing suction hopper dredge, the R.B. Weeks.
The ceremony took place last week at the Eastern Florida facility.
The 6,540m³ R.B. Weeks is named after the co-founder of the company and the husband of Magdalen Weeks. This is an identical vessel to TSHD MAGDALEN, delivered to Weeks in 2017.
Also involved in this project is Royal IHC by providing their Class approved engineering package.
Like the MADGALEN, the R.B. Weeks will have IHC-designed and built equipment. This includes the complete and highly efficient dredging installation, dredging automation and instrumentation, propulsion and main electrical system.
The delivery of R.B. Weeks is set for early 1Q 2023.
Photo: Royal IHC
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 28 days ago
ESG holds steel cutting ceremony for TSHD R.B. WEEKS
Last week, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) hosted a steel cutting ceremony for R.B. WEEKS, ES...Posted: 28 days ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Weeks Marine opts for Royal IHC
Royal IHC has been awarded the contract for the engineering and equipment delivery for a new 6,540m³...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Weeks Marine, Eastern Shipbuilding Ink Contract for New TSHD
Weeks Marine and Eastern Shipbuilding Group (Eastern) have signed a contract to construct a sister s...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Highlights of the Week
Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 20-26, 2...Posted: 4 months ago