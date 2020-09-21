Oceanside dredging right on schedule

The Oceanside emergency dredging project in California appears to be right on schedule, according to the city officials.
At the moment, the dredge outfall is South of the Pier. It will continue to move South until 180,000 cubic yards of sand is dredged and deposited on the city beaches.
Officials also added that if the weather continues to cooperate, this may be finished by October 1.
The Army Corps awarded the Oceanside emergency dredging contract to Manson Construction in late August.
The latest survey completed in September 2019, indicates that there is approximately 310,000 cubic yards of sand available to dredge.
Also, there is an additional 80,000 cubic yards available if the channel is dredged to the -30 feet.
Photo: City of Oceanside Harbor
