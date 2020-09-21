Weeks nabs $11.1 million Delaware contract

The USACE Philadelphia District has awarded a contract to Weeks Marine, Inc. for $11.1 million to conduct the periodic nourishment of the Bethany & South Bethany Coastal Storm Risk Management project in Delaware.

Work is the result of a partnership between USACE and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Work will involve dredging of more than 732,000 cubic yards of sand from offshore sand borrow sites.

Sand will be pumped through a series of pipes and placed on the beaches in Bethany and South Bethany.

In Bethany Beach, work will take place between Ocean View Parkway and Oakwood Street.

In South Bethany Beach, work will take place between Evergreen Road and several hundred feet south of Logan Street.

The project is cost-shared between the Federal government and the State of Delaware.