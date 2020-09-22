Manson opts for Keppel AmFELS

Manson Construction Co. has contracted with Keppel AmFELS to build the hopper dredger Frederick Paup at their facility in Brownsville, TX.

The 15,000 cubic yard dredger – designed in collaboration with Hockema Whalen Myers Associates – has a length of 420-ft, breadth of 81-ft and draft of 28.5-ft.

Commenting the latest news, John Holmes, Manson Construction Co. president, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Keppel AmFELS, due to their impressive vessel construction capabilities. Their value proposition is strengthened by our shared focus on safety.”

“Once complete, the self-propelled hopper dredge Frederick Paup will be the largest in the United States, representing Manson’s single biggest investment in its 115 year history.”

Mohamed Sahlan Bin Salleh, president of Keppel AmFELS added that “We are pleased to be selected by Manson Construction Co. to build the largest U.S hopper dredger. It is a testament to the capabilities of our shipyard to build a wide variety of vessels for the Jones Act market.”

“This project will be supported by our highly-skilled local workforce and suppliers across the US. This is our first newbuild project with Manson and we look forward to supporting them as they grow their fleet of vessels.”

The dredge is slated to be fully operational come spring 2023. A US Bank-led syndication is providing financing.