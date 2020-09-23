Poole flood defense plan introduced

A proposal to submit a bid for funding for a new £12m flood defense scheme from Poole Bridge to Hunger Hill will be considered by the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council’s Cabinet on September 30.

A financially viable tidal defense scheme along approximately 1.5km of waterfront at Back Water Channel has been developed, reports the council.

Subject to central government funding, it would protect parts of Poole Town Centre, the Old Town and new developments in the Twin Sails regeneration area from tidal flooding for the next 100 years.

Commenting the latest news, Councillor Felicity Rice, said: “With predicted sea-level rise due to global warming, it’s essential we act now as most of the sea defenses in that area are very low in level and require urgent attention.”

“The flood defenses were originally included in the Local Plan as part of the ongoing regeneration of the Twin Sails area, but if the bid for funding is approved, this proposed scheme aims to provide a consistent standard of tidal flood protection for the whole frontage and protect existing residential and commercial properties, as well as future developments.”

The council is bidding for a £12m Flood Defense Grant in Aid for all primary works to construct the proposed tidal flood defenses.

If approved, the proposal will then be assessed by the Environment Agency’s Large Projects Review Group in October 2020.