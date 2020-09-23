Protecting Port Monmouth shores

Hurricane Isaias stormed up the east coast of the United States in early August, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 85 mph to the shores of flood-prone Port Monmouth, NJ.
Immediately, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, reached out to the community to find out how they were doing and how its flood risk management project was working.
The project that is undergoing construction is the community of Port Monmouth, along the northern New Jersey coast along the Raritan and Sandy Hook Bays in Monmouth County.
Work that was completed to date includes building up and widening the shoreline along the Sandy Hook Bay by replenishing sand and constructing a new stone groin perpendicular to the shoreline.
A groin structure extends out from the shore into the water and interrupts water flow and limits the movement of sand, to prevent beach erosion and increase resiliency.
The goal of this project is to help reduce the risk of flooding throughout the entire community.
USACE is performing this work in partnership with the NJ Department of Environmental Protection Bureau of Coastal Engineering, as well as with the local community.
By JoAnne Castagna, Ed.D. USACE
Photo: Photo by Charles Rogers, USACE
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 13 days ago
North Wildwood coastal scheme underway
Agate Construction Co. is currently working to repair sections of the Hereford Inlet/Anglesea Seawal...Posted: 13 days ago
-
Posted: 27 days ago
Chief’s Report for Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay signed
Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and 54th Chief of...Posted: 27 days ago
-
Posted: 2 days ago
Weymouth coastal protection plan unveiled
Dorset Council has published their Weymouth Harbor & Esplanade Flood and Coastal Risk Management...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: 15 days ago
Boost for Rosslare shoreline protection projects
The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan TD...Posted: 15 days ago