Manson team tours Keppel AmFELS yard in TX

Two days after signing the contract for a new hopper dredger, Manson Construction managers visited the Keppel AmFELS, Inc. team at their shipyard facility in Brownsville, TX.
The visit officially kicked off the start of fabrication of the new 15,000 cubic yard hopper dredge, FREDERICK PAUP.
During the visit, Manson team toured the shop facilities where various portions of the new vessel will be fabricated.
The new dredger will have a length of 420-ft, breadth of 81-ft and draft of 28.5-ft.
Once complete, the self-propelled hopper dredge FREDERICK PAUP will be the largest in the United States. This represents Manson’s single biggest investment in its 115 year history.
The delivery of TSHD FREDERICK PAUP will take place in early spring of 2023. A US Bank-led syndication is providing financing for the newbuild.
Photo: Manson
