Vilano and South Ponte Vedra Beach works kick off

The USACE Jacksonville District and St. Johns County Government Connection celebrated the groundbreaking of the Vilano and South Ponte Vedra Beach restoration project yesterday.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has entered into another enduring partnership with St. Johns County to protect and preserve America’s Atlantic coastline over the next 50 years,” said Jacksonville District Commander Col. Andrew Kelly.

“Long after we are gone, our children and grandchildren will be the beneficiaries of this endeavor.”

The project will include dune and beach berm construction along 2.6 miles of the St. Johns County coastline.

It will also involve the placement of 1.3 million cubic yards of sand dredged from the St. Augustine Inlet, said USACE.

USACE awarded this $15.1 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook on July 7, 2020.