HID CSD successfully wraps up Niyama work

The HID-CSD-5522 cutter suction dredger (CSD) was recently used in the Maldives’ Niyama resort for the construction of an airfield project.

The HID dredger was responsible for pumping sand from the sea and the land reclamation operations.

Under the scheme, the CSD worked 16 hours a day and involved two groups of staff.

HID photo

The construction of the airport – highly praised by customers and local leaders – project was successfully completed on schedule, said HID.

“The project has opened the market for the successful sale of Chinese dredgers to the Maldives,” said Bella Wang, Director of Global Sales & Management for HID Dredging Equipment Manufacture Company.

This dredger is also the first cutter suction dredger purchased from China by the Maldives, added Bella Wang.

Upon arrival on the working site, HID support team was there for assembly, training, launching and commissioning, making sure that the dredger operates smoothly.