Flagler County beachfill project up for public comment

October 19, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has prepared a proposed Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and Draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) for Flagler County, Florida Shore Protection Project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Preferred Alternative consists of federally owned and non-federally owned components, which USACE will construct.

The federal component includes dredging approximately 2.1 million cubic-yards of sand for a total of 1.3 million cubic-yards to be placed on Flagler Beach from 6th Street South to 28th Street South.

The non-federal component includes beach nourishment that takes place in both northern (approximately 7th Street North to 6th Street South) and southern (approximately 28th Street South to the north end of Gamble Rodgers State Park) extension tapers, along with staging and access areas and construction of temporary access ramps.

The non-federal component includes dredging up to 405,000 cubic-yards of sand for a total of approximately 270,00 cubic-yards to be placed on Flagler Beach.

Sand for both federal and non-federal beach nourishment will be sourced from an offshore borrow area. Sand for the temporary access ramps will be truck-hauled from an approved upland mine.

The deadline for sending comments on the proposed project is November 16, 2023.