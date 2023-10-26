Suisun Bay Pier dredging project underway

October 26, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) and the contractor, Pacific Maritime Group have commenced maintenance dredging of the Suisun Bay Pier in Benicia, California.

Photo courtesy of Pacific Maritime Group

This significant project will remove approximately 80,000 cubic yards of material from two adjacent dredge areas.

In line with the MARAD and PMG commitment to environmental responsibility, all extracted material will be relocated to a beneficial reuse upland site, directly aiding the well-being of aquatic species.

The Suisun Bay Pier maintenance dredging project is expected to be completed by November 30th, 2023.