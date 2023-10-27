Dredging underway on Lower Wicomico River

October 27, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







Dredging work is underway in the Lower Wicomico River and is expected to continue through December.

Deal Island Peninsula Partnership photo

So far, approximately 23,000 cubic yards of material was removed from the first shoal and placed in Area 1 at Deal Island Wildlife Management Area placement site.

Repairs to the straw bale containment wall at Deal Island caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia late September 2023 are also underway.

This repair work began immediately following the storm to mitigate any impact the Wicomico project schedule, said USACE.

Once placement of dredge material is completed this winter, vegetation planting will take place over a two-year period.

The material, comprising of mostly silt and sand, will be beneficially placed for wetland restoration meant to increase migratory bird nesting habitat.