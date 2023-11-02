Boskalis completes dredging works for the new inland harbor at Spijk

November 2, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Boskalis has just announced the completion of the dredging works for the new inland harbor along the Upper Rhine near Spijk in the Netherlands.

For this project, Boskalis dredged 2.3 million cubic meters of sand, utilizing an electric suction dredger and crane barges.

Unique to the project is not only the use of electric equipment, but also the fact that much of the dredged sand was reused on other Boskalis projects in the Netherlands such as the reinforcement of the Markermeer dikes and the land reclamation in the Rijnhaven in Rotterdam.

The new harbor at Spijk (near Lobith) will improve the navigability on the Waal River, at the cross-border section between the Netherlands and Germany.

The facility will consist of 48-50 mooring places for barges (Va up to 135 m) thus contributing to the safety and security for the increasing (international) barge transportation on the Waal River and the corresponding corridors (North-Sea Baltic Corridor and Rhine–Alpine Corridor).