EXCLUSIVE: The first phase of Thilafushi land reclamation completes

November 2, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Urbanco has just announced the successful completion of the first phase of Thilafushi Phase II development project in the Maldives.

Urbanco photo

According to Urbanco, the land reclamation operations – measuring 39.6 hectares – at Area B are now complete, and preparations for the reclamation works of Area A are underway.

The Phase II reclamation is divided into three areas; A, B and C.

The land reclamation for Area A is scheduled for completion by February 2024, which covers 71.5 hectares.

Overall, the entire land reclamation project covers 151 hectares.

This area is earmarked for development as an industrial hub in the Male’ region.