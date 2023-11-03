GCWA celebrates 10 years of Gold Coast waterways management

November 3, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Gold Coast Waterways Authority (GCWA) is celebrating a decade of Gold Coast waterways management.

Photo courtesy of GCWA

The GCWA was established in December 2012 by the Queensland Government through the Gold Coast Waterways Authority Act 2012.

With the responsibility for a waterways network that stretches from Jumpinpin in the north, to Tallebudgera and Currumbin Creeks in the South, the Authority has worked in partnership with the community, industry, and partner agencies.

Over the past decade GCWA has delivered:

An extensive capital works program to upgrade and deliver new boating facilities like boat ramps and pontoons.

The development and implementation of The Spit Master Plan in partnership with the Queensland Government.

Effective management of the waterways maintaining navigable aids, dredging to maintain navigable channels, and operating the Gold Coast Sand Bypass System at Main Beach.

Supporting safe and equitable use of the waterways through managing anchoring and mooring, permitting of aquatic events, setting and reviewing speed limits, management of abandon vessels and first response for vessel-related oil spills.

Looking forward, GCWA is guided by the Gold Coast Waterways Management Strategy 2021-2030 – intended to provide direction for all stakeholders involved in waterway management or activities that may affect waterway conditions.