Strengthening coastal resilience in Tulagi

November 3, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

The construction of a new sea wall on Tulagi Island has expanded coastal protection against erosion, benefiting residents of the surrounding Diocese of the Anglican Church of Melanesia in the Central Province of Solomon Islands, said United Nations Development Programme.

UNDP Photo

Tulagi Island is proving to be increasingly vulnerable due to climate change.

When hit by extreme weather, the small island and former capital of the Solomon Islands, is becoming prone to climate-related disasters, specifically flooding of coastal areas. In addition, floods, big waves and high swells are leading to coastal erosion, something that was increasingly noticeable around the area where the Diocese of Central Solomon sits.

Now, this new sea wall aims at fortifying the area’s coastal defences, said UNDP.

The initiative is supported by the Global Environment Facility through their Small Grants Programme, administered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Solomon Islands.

The initiative achieves several key results, including an improved coastal zone and a reinforced disaster management system.

Also, it aspires to safeguard not only the physical infrastructure of the Diocese of Central Solomon but also the livelihoods and wellbeing of local residents and parishioners who call this vulnerable coastal region home.