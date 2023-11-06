Lewes and Rehoboth dredging moves forward

November 6, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

USACE contractor DredgIT of Houston, TX, began dredging operations last month along the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal in Sussex County, DE, and work is continuing.

Ed Voigt photo, USACE

According to USACE, the federal channel hasn’t been dredged in a number of years.

The waterway is used by commercial and recreational fishing charter boats, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Delaware Bay and River Cooperative (DBRC), whose mission is oil spill emergency response/cleanup for events occurring in the Delaware River and Bay.

The latest dredging program started at the Roosevelt Inlet and will go to Freemans Bridge.

Dredging is expected to be complete by the end of December.