Gold Coast Seaway dredging operations

November 13, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Department of Transport and Main Roads – Maritime Safety Queensland has issued a local Notice to Mariners regarding the start of maintenance dredging in the Gold Coast Seaway.

Photo courtesy of Gold Coast Waterways Authority

According to the Notice, dredging operations at the entrance to the Gold Coast Seaway (Southport pilotage area) will commence on Monday, November 13 with works expected to be completed by December 15, 2023.

Works will involve the dredger “Smithbridge Discovery” and bed levelling vessel “Arjuna II” dredging during daylight and night time hours at the seaway entrance.

The dredger will transfer dredge material to the northern Surfers Paradise deposition site off Narrowneck and or the deposition site off South Stradbroke Island.