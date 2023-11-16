More Straatman equipment for hopper dredgers

November 16, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







Straatman BV has released the fourth and final newsletter of 2023, sharing some updates about current projects and developments within the company.

Photo courtesy of Straatman

This autumn, the company was present at the Gastech event in Singapore where they had some really interesting meetings with the clients.

Furthermore, Straatman has been working on numerous interesting projects, including the production of four pieces of bow discharge installations for TSHDs.

The bow discharge installations all have an inside diameter ø 650 mm and a maximum working pressure of 10 bar.

They consist of an integrated female part and male part, a rainbow nozzle and a bridle for lifting the male part into the bow coupling.

By the end of the year, the company will ship out all 4 bow discharge units that will be installed on board new hopper dredgers.