USACE continues sand placement at Hallandale Beach

November 22, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has just released the latest update on the Broward County Beach Nourishment Project.

USACE photo

The Corps team continues sand placement at Hallandale Beach with intermittent interruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

Also, the team has already placed more than 28,000 tons of sand on this critically eroded stretch of shoreline.

According to USACE, the team will take a holiday break from Thanksgiving through Sunday, Nov. 26, resuming work on Monday, Nov. 27.

Construction zones have been fenced off, and signs for the sand delivery travel lane from South Beach Park have been placed along the beach, USACE said.