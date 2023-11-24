Cape Jervis dredging moves forward

November 24, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Cape Jervis harbour is moving ahead with routine dredging work to make sure it remains safe for commercial and recreational boaties as well as ferry operations.

Marine Safety SA photo

Dredging work started on Monday, 27 October and is expected to be complete by Friday, 22 December. Hours of work will be at night between 7pm and 7am, Marine Safety SA said.

The Cape Jervis boat ramp will be closed to recreational users each night during work hours and re-open each morning.

During the dredging project, fees will be waived at the nearby Wirrina Marina boat ramp, Marine Safety SA said.

This work is being done by Maritime Constructions, on behalf of SA Infrastructure and Transport.