Port Mandurah dredging program well underway

November 27, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Mandurah’s dredging program, which is crucial for maintaining safe navigation depths, has made significant progress with works now set to move to the Mandurah Ocean Marina entrance.

Photo courtesy of the City of Mandurah

The program is essential to remove built-up sediment from channels to ensure that water routes remain safe and accessible, particularly with the busy summer boating period approaching.

The sediment targeted in this process is a mixture of seaweed and sand that has accumulated since the last dredging campaign, completed two years ago.

According to the City, dredging is taking place during daylight hours from Monday to Friday, but boaters should be aware of equipment at all times throughout the dredging period, which is expected to continue until 15 December, 2023.

The City also appreciated the ongoing collaboration with the Department of Transport, who are conducting the annual sand bypassing program from Doddis Beach to Town Beach at this time, which is expected to finish 1 December, 2023.