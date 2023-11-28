Jenkins opts for Manor Marine services

November 28, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Jenkins Marine has contracted Manor Marine – an OEG Group company – to provide slipway, repair and maintenance services for the 26 meter multi-category vessel, ‘Avon’.

Photo courtesy of Jenkins Marine

The scope of work on the Avon included slip and unslip, with four weeks on the slipway, wash off, painting, propeller change and replacement of the shaft seals.

Chris Beals, Project Manager at Manor Marine, commented, “We are pleased to once again be working with Jenkins Marine; they are a valued client of ours and it’s great to be seeing their vessels using our facilities.”

“It’s great to see an independent UK shipyard continuing to be open for business and offering such a diverse range of services, which is essential for UK based operators, especially in a time when such facilities are becoming fewer and further between,” said Dan Jenkins, Director at Jenkins Marine. “We have a strong working relationship with the team at Manor, they’ve done a good job and we won’t hesitate to call them for our next docking requirement.”

Manor’s extensive berthing and shipping facilities, along with their comprehensive range of services, enable the shipyard to undertake all manner of vessel repair and maintenance projects.

The shipyard’s two open slipways utilize slip trolleys capable of hauling vessels up to 40 meters in length, 350 tonnes in weight and with a beam of up to 20 meters.