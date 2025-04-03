Dredger digs out WWII bomb in Koblenz

Back to overview
April 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A dredging vessel working on the Rhine pulled up a large bomb dating back to World War II yesterday, prompting an immediate security response. 

photo courtesy of Stadt Koblenz / Andreas Egenolf

The dredger Innovatie was working near the Pfaffendorf Bridge in Koblenz when the crew discovered a 500 kg WWII bomb, which had inadvertently been hauled aboard.

For safety reasons, the dredging vessel was moved to the nearby Koblenz Moselle lock.

According to the Rhineland Palatinate EOD squad, the bomb can’t be safely removed, so it will have to be defused on board the dredger. 

The defusing is scheduled for Friday, and the area will be cleared out by 08:30.

