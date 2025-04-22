South Wave Break Island Channel dredging in full swing

Back to overview
Dredging
April 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dredging the South Wave Break Island Channel is in full swing now, according to the Gold Coast Waterways Authority.

Photo courtesy of GCWA

As a popular route for vessels, the South Wave Break Island channel is being returned to its designed depth to minimise risks to navigational safety and improve access for recreational and commercial vessels.

Dredged sand will be used to replenish eroded beaches of the Broadwater to reinstate a user–friendly and aesthetic foreshore.

The works, which started in mid-April, are expected to be completed by July 2025.

